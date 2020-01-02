advertisement

Three-time European champions Manchester United are planning to make a move for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandez.

According to a report released by Sky Sports, it has been revealed that the Red Devils want to sign the 20-year-old Portuguese international during a January transfer window that opened on Wednesday.

It has been revealed that Manchester United are looking for a loan deal for the player, with a summer signing of just £ 34million.

advertisement

Gedson Fernandez will not be reluctant to leave Benfica in the current winter transfer window after being left out with manager Bruno Lage.

He was absent in the last games of Benfica.

That limited him to just one assist in 12 games for Benfica this season.

Gedson Fernandez was an important member of Benfica’s squad that won the Portuguese league last season, and he has had three assists in 22 games in his last league campaign.

The young Portuguese midfielder made his debut for the squad in September 2018 and has played two matches for the European champions.

He has an £ 84million release contract under Benfica’s current contract, which will expire in 2023.

Gedson Fernandez is one of the many targets of the Manchester United transfer midfielder.

advertisement