According to a report released by Media Referee, Arsenal will do well to attack Italian Serie A giants Juventus for two players who have not played much this season.

The Gunners want to sign central and boxing midfielders in this winter transfer market, and Juventus could be the club that will provide them with these players.

Arsenal in North London have been heavily linked with France international Adrien Rabiot and Turkish defender Merih Demirel, both of whom are under Italian wages.

Last summer, Adrien Rabiot signed a free transfer to Juventus after his contract ended at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but he did not play as he expected.

The former Manchester City player has limited himself to just nine games in all competitions.

Arsenal should have a midfielder in the box during the January transfer window, and Adrian Rabiot could be the man to do so.

The summer signing for Merih Demirel, after struggling for playing time at the start of this campaign, was able to break into the first team of past games.

The Turkish defender has signed Juventus from Italy’s Sassuolo top flight side, and he has played each of the last five games for Juventus.

Arsenal should have a center that resembles a Turkish stop.

