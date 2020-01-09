advertisement

Manchester United midfielder Essie Lingard has been the subject of attacks by club fans on social networking sites since his shy showing at City in the first semi-final between the two teams at the Carabao Cup after his shy showing against City rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils were beaten well at Old Trafford, and Essie Lingard was one of the worst players at Manchester United to play the first game at home.

Essie Lingard could hardly do anything meaningful throughout the first half, before replacing England’s midfielder with a more experienced midfielder.

It was no surprise that Lindsay’s exit coincided with a revival from Manchester United, who conceded three first-half goals without a repeat.

Manchester United won the second half with a punt – 1. 0 to give Manchester City a full 3-1 record and stay in the semifinals with maximum points.

Bernardo Silva scored a worldwide goal to give Manchester City a lead just before Riyadh Mahres added a second shot shortly before Manchester United’s third goal conceded on Andreas Pereira’s own goal.

Marcus Rashford was the night’s guard for Manchester United, and he pushed one back in the second half to ensure his team stayed tied for three weeks ahead of the second leg at Etihad Stadium.

