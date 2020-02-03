advertisement

Odion Ighalo, the Manchester United borrower, described joining the Red Devils as a “dream come true” after moving to the closing date.

United signed a loan agreement for Shanghai striker Ighalo on Friday. The 30-year-old joined until the end of the Premier League season.

After injured striker Marcus Rashford had been at least two months away, United turned to Ighalo, who scored 10 goals for Shenhua last season.

advertisement

“It’s a dream come true because I dreamed of Manchester United as a child,” former Watford striker Ighalo told Sky Sports News.

Read: Rakitic has considered leaving Barca in January

“But now it’s a reality. I can’t say much until I start.”

Ighalo, who has been associated with United during ex-boss Louis van Gaal’s tenure after scoring 40 goals in 100 matches in all Watford competitions, played a major role in China.

After the Nigerian international Ighalo had scored 36 goals in all seasons with the Chinese club Changchun Yatai in all seasons, he traveled to Shenhua in 2019.

“It was crazy. Of course I’m glad to be in Manchester first,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, my agent and the coach who gave me the opportunity to be here.

“I am happy to be here and to train with the team and to finish very well this season. It is planned to relax today only because I have come a long way from Shanghai to Manchester. Today is the time to rest , and tomorrow it starts. ” Job.”

United beat Wolves 0-0 on Saturday and, after the break in the off-season, will travel to fourth-placed Chelsea, six points behind.

advertisement