advertisement

Manchester United are more and more confident they can win the race to sign Barcelona’s undefeated midfielder Arturo Vidal, who wants to play more minutes and is ready to leave the Nou Camp to do so.

According to DirecTV journalist Herman Janampa in the Chilean country of South America, Manchester United have made a better offer for Arturo Vidal than their only rival, Inter, whose manager Antonio Conte wants to rejoin his Juventus boss.

Corriere della Serra is an Italian media portal, and it was announced earlier that both Inter and Manchester United would fight for the signing of Arturo Vidal.

advertisement

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde wants to keep Vidal at the club despite pressure from the two European clubs mentioned above.

Arturo Vidal is valued at around € 20 million, and the 32-year-old has earned around £ 147,000 a week.

The Chilean retired midfielder poses a threat from the Barcelona midfielder, which no other midfielder can boast about.

Despite his peculiarity, Vidal has not always been in the starting XI for Barcelona, ​​but despite being a top-three forward, he continues to be the leading scorer of the Spanish club.

advertisement