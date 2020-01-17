advertisement

Manchester United has triggered an extension clause in Eric Bailly’s contract to keep the defender with the club until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Bailly, who signed for Villarreal’s United for £ 30m in 2016, has played 50 Premier League games in three and a half injury campaigns.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to give up his central defender this season due to a knee injury, but is on the verge of making a comeback after playing for United’s Under-23 team on January 10th.

Omnisport now knows that United has used the option to extend the contract for the 25-year-old, who should expire at the end of the campaign.

While Bailly remains in office, United has allowed Ashley Young – who has been replaced by Harry Maguire as captain of the Red Devils – to leave the club for the Serie A title challenger, Inter.

The sporty playmaker CP and the Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes are still associated with a move to Old Trafford.

