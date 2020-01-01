advertisement

Protected Premier League giants say Manchester United are set to double in front of a winter transfer window that will reopen in the next few hours.

According to Fox Sports, Manchester United are planning a January transfer for both Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandez and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Levine.

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandez has not left manager Bruno Lodge, and recent reports claim his representatives are in the United Kingdom to wrap up a $ 64 million deal for the player.

According to Sky Sports, Gedson Fernandez was in England to secure his move to Manchester United, which is also interested in a deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Levine, who is currently valued at around $ 94 million.

Dominic Calvert-Levin has scored 18 goals in eight appearances this season, including three in two meetings with new head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Gedson Fernandez and Dominic Calvert-Levin are just two of those on the Manchester United radar.

The Red Devils have recently released Salzburg striker Erling Halland at Red Bull, who has signed a deal with Borussia Dortmund since the New Year.

Manchester United also want to sign a creative midfielder like Christian Eriksen, who plays for Tottenham.

