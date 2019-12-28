advertisement

Official Premier League goal giants Manchester United complete the first signing of a transfer window expected in January. The latest rumors claim that Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Halland is on the verge of signing for the Red Devils.

A special report in the Daily Post says Manchester United will offer the Norwegians a lucrative deal big enough to tempt him from Bundesliga champion Red Bull Salzburg to Manchester United.

According to reports, Manchester United will have to spend as much as £ 85million to sign Erling Halden from the Austrians, who joined him from Norwegian top flight club Molde in January 2019.

advertisement

Erling Halland is one of the sweetest players in European football after scoring 28 goals in 22 games so far.

He has been in a sensational state since the start of this season.

Manchester United are not the only European club interested in a 19-year-old striker, with other major sides such as Juventus, RB Leipzig and Borussia also wanting to sign the current striker, who scored 8 goals in four starts. Bull Salzburg. In the Champions League.

The Norwegian striker is the son of former Manchester City and Leeds United player Alfie Inge Halland.

The post Manchester United closes January’s first signature appeared on Thewistle for the first time.

advertisement