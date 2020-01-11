advertisement

Manchester United vigorously returned from the defeat in Manchester City when Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata celebrated a comfortable 4-0 win over Norwich City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were unsatisfied in the 3-1 win in the EFL Cup semi-final in the first leg at Etihad Stadium, but on Saturday they found their groove and played a striking football on the way to a direct win.

Norwich, who got along without injured Talisman striker Teemu Pukki, was barely worried in the first half, dominated by the home team, in which Mata beat Rashford 1-0.

Rashford took his second penalty at the start of the second half before Mata, who had only played a third Premier League game since early October, line up Anthony Martial to extend the lead, and Mason Greenwood Norwich ended up finishing fifth, according to United stay five points behind Chelsea.

Although United gained control almost immediately, efforts were made to create clear opportunities during the early exchange.

But Juan Mata cut the Canary Islands open in the 27th minute, cut off the right flank and played a high pass towards the rear post so that Rashford could give in.

Norwich highlighted the uncertainty of United’s close lead just before the break when David de Gea was just reaching Todd Cantwell’s curling performance.

Shortly after the break, Tim Krul was less impressive at the other end. He rushed out and dropped Brandon Williams into the box so Rashford could take the penalty home.

Martial came into play two minutes later and headed to Data’s right flank after Norwich had parked at a corner.

Williams should have extended the lead as he flew over from a few yards away, but there should be another moment that United could enjoy when Greenwood – Rashford’s replacement – drilled from 20 yards into the bottom right corner to claim victory in 76th minute.

What does it mean? Solskjaer can just rest … For now

After the defeat by Pep Guardiola and the manner of the defeat, the pressure on Solskjaer was increased again, as it was a third game in a row in all competitions without a win.

There is no denying that United was massively improved on Saturday. The midfield trio of Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira and Fred use the ball much faster than they might have known, but with an excursion to Anfield on the horizon, Solskjaer can’t be sure.

Mata makes it possible

Given United’s troubles that many teams have put down this season, it’s surprising that Mata has only got six Premier League starts so far. Against Norwich he made two important passes and both led to goals, which had a decisive impact.

A day to forget for Krul

While there wasn’t much Krul could have done to score the most goals, his decision to take Williams to the penalty spot was unnecessary, leaving Norwich with a mountain to climb.

What’s next?

United will return to FA Cup action on Wednesday as the Wolves are playing in the third round before becoming Liverpool leaders four days later. Next Saturday, Norwich welcomes Bournemouth.

