Sergio Aguero became the most successful foreign striker in Premier League history with a hat-trick when Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 6-1 and took second place on Sunday.

The Argentinian striker scored City’s third, fifth and sixth goals in Villa Park, scoring 177, two more than Frenchman Thierry Henry for Arsenal and fourth on the all-time list alongside Frank Lampard.

City’s resounding victory, in which Riyad Mahrez met twice and Gabriel Jesus once, meant that he moved over Leicester City and reduced Liverpool’s lead to 14 points, despite the fact that Liverpool played one game less.

The dribble and shot from Mahrez opened the goal in the 18th minute, and the Algerian scored again six minutes later.

Champion City’s slick football was too much for Villa, who had fallen into relegation zone before the whistle after Watford’s victory in Bournemouth.

Aguero’s violent goal from outside the box was 3-0 in the 28th minute before Jesus struck a fourth goal after halfway through a stunning pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

A razor-sharp Aguero settled in the 58th minute with a decent finish from Henry and tortured a sad home team in the 81st minute with his 12th Premier League hat-trick.

Villa, who fell to third place from below, failed to hit the gate until she was fined by Anwar El Ghazi.

