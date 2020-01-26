advertisement

Each year, the United States Presidential Scholarship is awarded to high school seniors who have demonstrated great academic success and their involvement.

This year, a student from Mancelona High School went to the semi-finals.

“It was great when she received the email. We were like HOLY COW, ”said Patrick Fillmore.

Riley Fillmore is one of the most elite students in the country.

She said, “When I was nominated, I didn’t think I would go that far. And when I received the email, I was jumping for joy. “

She has just discovered that she has passed to the next round of one of the most prestigious awards that a high school student can obtain: the American presidential scholarship.

“It was pretty cool to see her go on like this,” said her father, Patrick Fillmore.

Riley is a straight student who aims to one day become a veterinarian.

The scholarship honors students who are very successful and who are involved in their community.

She says, “This is one of the principles for which the award is given. Demonstrates leadership and service to your community. “

At work, she is responsible for looking after the animals in the hospital and ensuring that everything stays clean.

And when asked what she wanted to do after graduating …

“Well, you’re watching it. I want to be a veterinarian. Um, I always liked working with animals and being with them. And you know, animals don’t have a voice. They can’t defend themselves- they can’t even tell us what’s wrong, “says Fillmore.

Her father says that Riley has always been driving. “She worked hard for it. I mean, she goes to vets every day, she works here, she works well at school with all straight heterosexuals. Good student, good person. “

Riley owes everything to her release. She says, “[I] just participated in everything I can.”

Her father says, “I hope she understands.”

The finalists for the US Presidential Scholarship will be awarded in May.

