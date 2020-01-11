advertisement

The aspirations of 15-year-old Brenda Alima to continue her studies were shattered because she had no one to support her study (PHOTO / Courtesy).

NAMISINDWA – The districts of Manafwa and Namisindwa launched on Saturday 11 January an initiative to combat the increase in teenage pregnancy cases.

Research shows that there are more than 1,500 teenage mothers in the two districts.

advertisement

Meeting in Namisindwa district, local leaders blame high teenage pregnancy for culture, poverty, moral decline, parental neglect and cross-border prostitute in Lwakhakha.

Mary Goretti Kitutu, Minister of Energy, says that children between the ages of 13 and 17 are already mothers in these neighborhoods, yet responsible fathers are unable to care for them.

“I personally have two hundred and thirty (250) people whom I mobilized in a skills program where they are rehabilitated to be useful. Namisindwa here, there are almost a hundred and fifty (150). So, together, we are trying to see how to fight this, because these children are between 13 and 17 years old and the boys who imbue them cannot even support them. The burden therefore falls on the parents, ”she said.

Grace Watuwa Namukhura, MP for Namisindwa District, says the number of teenage mothers is increasing due to poverty.

“The poverty levels in our neighborhood are increasing and it comes from the environment. Just as the population is high, but the environment has also been mismanaged, ”she said.

She also blamed the parents by saying that “we are at a high level of moral decay and that the parents do not take care of their children and at worst during the circumcision, we take the culture and forget the life of our children. “

Mariam Kilande, Executive Director Living Love Ministry, an NGO says that in this approach (fight against early pregnancies and support for young mothers), they have skills programs such as baking, sewing of arts and crafts and l agriculture to help them generate income.

“We also do community outreach because the community needs to know the dangers of teenage pregnancies, so we do it every month,” she added.

comments

advertisement