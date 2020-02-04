advertisement

Two people are in jail after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said the theft ended with an unusual twist.

Investigators say the theft occurred in a hotel in Grand Traverse County, but ended in Benzie County.

Now the detectives are putting it all together.

advertisement

Detectives interview two suspects in an armed robbery and say the suspects ended up in two different prisons on Monday evening.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were dining together at a local hotel when another woman arrived armed with a pistol.

They say that the second woman and the man then teamed up to steal the other woman from the hotel room.

Investigators believe they hit her in the head with a pistol and stole her car.

They say the couple then went to Benzie County and attempted to bail out an inmate from the prison. This is where Benzie County officers, already on the lookout, made the arrest.

advertisement