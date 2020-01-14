advertisement

A gardener with a criminal past was kicked out of a house where his job offer was unwanted.

Ross Hamilton of Dunfermline got his bike thrown and responded by wielding a garden fork and a hoe, which made fighting difficult.

Hamilton, 36, of Corbett Place, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on September 26 at Don Road, Dunfermline, he had behaved in a threatening or abusive manner while shouting and swearing, and brandishing a garden fork and a garden hoe while challenging others to fight.

Tax MP Katherine Fraser said the incident occurred after Hamilton went to a house on a street where residents were aware of his previous dishonesty crimes.

The head of household’s son opened the door and recognized Hamilton.

He thought he heard someone trying to enter the house.

Hamilton asked, “Is Mary there?” I make his garden. “

He was not told that no one by that name lived there and he was also asked to leave.

The man then threw the Hamilton bicycle down the street.

Hamilton shouted “come then”, brandishing the garden fork and the hoe.

Defense lawyer Alexander Flett said, “He was looking for gardening work.

“He has a record of dishonesty. The woman’s son gathered two and two and got six.

“As a result, Mr. Hamilton received a very hostile response.

“His bicycle, to which a brushcutter was attached, was thrown at him twice.”

The lawyer added that Hamilton had also been ordered to vacate the premises.

Sheriff Alastair Brown asked Hamilton, “Do you think you can avoid trouble for three months?”

Hamilton said he could and the sheriff postponed his sentence until April 8 for good behavior.

