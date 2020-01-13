advertisement

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Governor Greg Abbott presented Texas’ highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed an assailant in a church in December.

Abbott presented Governor Jack Wilson’s Medal of Courage at a ceremony in Austin, calling him a hero for arresting the gunman at a church in the town of Fort Worth in the White Settlement area.

Wilson, a gun instructor who trained the volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ, shot the attacker once in the head after opening fire with a shotgun in the sanctuary from the church. Wilson’s single stroke quickly ended the attack in which two parishioners, Anton “Tony” Wallace, 64, and Richard White, 67, were killed.

“When things happen, you will do one of two things. Either you will step up and do what is right, or you will move away. And I’m not the type to go, “said Wilson accepting the medal at the Texas Governor’s Mansion.

Authorities identified the attacker as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, who had a history of criminal and psychological problems.

