A man who claimed to have been beaten in front of Dodger Stadium and suffered a traumatic brain injury after playing a playoff game between the Mets and the home team in 2015, reached an agreement with the team and two other fans present ,

Ariel D. Auffant, a Bakersfield geologist, and his wife Abigale filed a lawsuit before the Los Angeles Supreme Court in September 2017 against Michael Rae Papayans of Los Angeles Dodgers LLC of Palos Verdes Estates and his mother Jennifer Lynn Papayans.

The duration of the settlement was not specified in the court files filed by the plaintiffs’ lawyers with Judge Yolanda Orozco. Counterclaims between the Dodgers and the Papayans are yet to be discussed.

The lawsuit concerned negligence, liability on the company premises, negligent renting, retention and supervision, bodily harm, intentional impairment of feelings and loss of the consortium. The plaintiffs applied for an unspecified replacement and punitive damages.

The then 50-year-old Auffant took part in the playoff game, the first competition of the National League Division Series, on October 9, 2015, according to court records. Auffant was a Dodger fan, but his cousin, who accompanied the plaintiff to the game, wore a Mets hat and was a supporter of the New York team, the lawsuit says.

The Mets won the game 3: 1. Auffant and his companions went home in front of the stadium to go around 10pm. and were confronted by the papayas who, according to the complaint, insulted them with a vulgar language.

The area was not well lit and there were no security guards, the suit claimed.

After the Auffant group reached the disabled parking lot, the papayas “brutally attacked” him, causing him to lose consciousness and fall on the sidewalk, the suit said.

“Ariel Auffant hit his head on the sidewalk and his attackers continued the attack by kicking him,” the lawsuit said.

Dodger’s security forces took a few minutes to respond, even though the attack occurred near the stadium gates, the lawsuit said.

Abigale Auffant claimed that she lost her husband’s love and companionship after he was injured.

However, lawyers from the Dodgers and Papayans claimed that Auffant was one of four drunk men who faced the Papayans, and the plaintiff and his companions were the attackers. Michael Papayan claimed that he defended himself and his mother after she was knocked down by fans during a fight between the two groups.

The then 29-year-old Michael Papayans was sentenced to 14 days in prison in May 2018 in connection with the confrontation with Auffant. He did not initially plead for a personal crime, but the charge was reduced to an offense after repaying more than $ 100,000 to the victim and performing 80 days of community service on an anger management course.

In 2014, Giants fan Bryan Stow from Capitola was awarded a multi-million dollar verdict due to a permanent brain injury he sustained in the Dodger Stadium parking lot on March 31, 2011.

