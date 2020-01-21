advertisement

A man who died after falling from a bridge on the A38 near Burton collided with a car, police said.

Officers request witnesses to the tragedy that occurred on the southbound carriageway near the Clay Mills intersection.

Now they have revealed that the man was 28 years old and collided with a BMW.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family is currently supported by specially trained officers.

This comes after police received a report from a man in distress on a bridge at 6:45 am this morning, January 21.

Police officer Jonathan Stant, of the Staffordshire and West Midlands serious collision investigation unit, said: “The road was closed for several hours after this incident to allow us to gather evidence and i would like to thank motorists for their patience.

“We are currently investigating this collision and we would ask anyone with information to come forward.

“All witnesses or anyone with images of the dashboard camera are asked to contact us by calling 101 citing incident number 78 of January 21 or sending an email to the investigation team directly to ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk. ”

The road was closed from Clay Mills of Hillfield Lane, Stretton, to the Branston interchange, causing major traffic problems in Burton and South Derbyshire.

The tailbacks extend 14 miles from Barton to Littleover. There were also problems on the A50 in Sudbury, as motorists tried to avoid the A38 and took alternative routes.

