A video surveillance image has been published showing a man whose officers would like to talk about a crime in a parking lot.

Leicestershire police are asking the public for help in identifying the individual, who is pictured in the parking lot of Meridian Leisure Park, near Lubbesthorpe Way, Braunstone Town.

A police spokesperson said, “The police would like to speak to him after the theft of a catalytic converter from a car while it was parked at Meridian Leisure Park.

“The catalytic converter comes from a Toyota Prius.”

The theft took place between 6.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, but details have only been made public.

The police spokeswoman added, “Do you recognize the man in the photo, or is this person? If so, please contact us as we believe this person has information about the theft.”

Anyone with information should call the police number 101.

