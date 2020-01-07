advertisement

Lisbon Sporting star Bruno Fernandez returns to Manchester United’s Premier League radar, according to an article published by Goal in one of the world’s most reliable media.

It was announced that the Red Devils would revive their interest in Bruno Fernandez, whom they tried to sign last summer.

The Portuguese international has so far signed a new Sporting Lisbon deal and is set to reach € 100 million (£ 85 million) by 2023.

Manchester United need a creative midfielder, and they have had to return for Bruno Fernandez, who won last summer’s UEFA Nations Cup with Portugal.

The Red Devils had failed to pass Christian Eriksen and James James Maddison, leaving Bruno Fernandez as their next target for the midfield with great creativity.

Tottenham and Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to move to Italian Serie A challenge this month for Inter, with a deal of up to £ 17million, with James James Madison not expected this month. with who wants to hang out. at least until summer for its services.

Bruno Fernandez is likely to limit Paul Pogba to the role of creative midfielder if he makes the move to Old Trafford this month.

