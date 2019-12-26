advertisement

Premier League giants have announced that Manchester United are planning to flee for Birmingham City’s senior midfielder Judah Bellingham.

According to a report published by the Daily Telegraph, the Red Devils have announced plans to move the young midfielder in January ahead of the winter transfer market.

At the beginning of the season, Uday Uda Bellingham went on stage as a teenager after he started his Birmingham City debut at age 16 and 38 days.

He compared Manchester United’s talismanic midfielder Paul Pogba to a tall, creative and strong midfielder.

The publication also reported that Manchester United assistant coach Mike Pellan went to look for the player last week as they watched the teenager while he was in action at the Midlands club in Birmingham City.

Manchester United are one of the many clubs on the ude Ueda Bellingham line-up to be one of the few players on the Old Trafford transfer list.

The Red Devils have already released one of their targets – retired Croatian international player Mario Mandzukic, who left Juventus in Qatar.

Manchester United have been a favorite to sign Al Doyle’s new recruit until recently, when they moved from 33-year-old striker to Red Bull Salzburg star Erling Halland.

