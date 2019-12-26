advertisement

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskaya is again under pressure to deliver results for the club ahead of a home clash with Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Solskaya projected recent league victories over big teams against Manchester City and Tottenham to ease his previous pressure, but recent performances against Everton and Watford are putting pressure on him.

Manchester United have begun their home games against Everton as both teams draw 1-1 ahead of Watford’s surprise defeat.

Ismaila Sar and Troy Dinney got the penalty for Watford 2. 0 at home to Manchester United.

The game for Newcastle United is a must-have for Ole Gunnar Solkser and his Manchester United players.

The good news for Solskjaer is Paul Pogba’s return three months after the injury.

Pogba was a substitute for Watford in the second half as he played the last 26 minutes and had more of an impact on his team-mates during their worst league game of the season.

Manchester United XI (4-3-3). David De Gee; Aaron Van-Bisaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott Mactomina, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Daniel James Ames and Anthony Martial.

