Sleeping Premier League giants say Manchester United are overwhelming favorites to sign Erling Halland, one of the hottest strikers in European football.

Manchester United are keen to sign Erling Halland during the January transfer window, according to latest media reports.

At the moment, Erling Halland is playing club football for Bundesliga champion Red Bull Salzburg and has been in a transformed state for his team.

The 19-year-old is a major transfer target for the Red Devils, though the signature of the Norwegian international is also in the interest of other Italian Serie A giants Juventus, RB Leipzig and Bundesliga’s German Bundesliga.

According to Givemesport, Manchester United are ready to spend as much as £ 76million on signing Erling Halland.

He is currently earning £ 20,000 at Red Bull Salzburg, and his financial package could be up to £ 200,000 if he decides to sign for Manchester United.

Erling Halland forced Manchester United fans to talk about the proposed move to the club after the teenage striker and his father, Alfa-Inge Halland, appeared on Manchester Road before finding out the duo were on vacation.

His father is a former player for Leeds United and Manchester City.

