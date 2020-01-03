advertisement

Former English Premier League champions Manchester United are looking forward to a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Levine this summer.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are set to sign England international Dominic Calvert-Levine this summer after a £ 50m deal after missing out on their first choice striker. to sign for the Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga. .

Erling Halland chose Dortmund’s Borussia Dortmund more like Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Juventus.

advertisement

Manchester United ready to double $ 167 million on table

Manchester United were ready to offer the Norwegian international more money, but the 19-year-old sank a bigger pay package to sign Borussia Dortmund, who are struggling a bit in the best flight of German football.

Dortmund’s Borussia Dortmund is fourth on the league table with 30 points from 17 league games, and the 1997 Champions League winners are seven points, now occupied by RB Leipzig.

Manchester United are ready to pay £ 50million to sign Dominic Calvert-Levine, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Everton.

He has grown to be a key player for Everton this season.

The young England striker has scored three goals in the last three games of the Premier League.

The post Man Utd Going to move to sign “Fantastic” star player appeared on Thewistle for the first time.

advertisement