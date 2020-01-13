advertisement

Manchester United officials are more and more confident they will sign two new players before the end of the transfer window, according to The Atheltic.

Red Devils head coach Ole Gunnar Solskaya and his players in the English Premier League have so far been patient, and Norwegian tactics are keen to strengthen their squad, especially with injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott Makomina.

Manchester United are ready to upgrade their midfield and this month attacking Lisbon’s Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandez as a serious target for a deal that could be up to £ 60million.

Bruno Fernandez has a £ 85million contract with London Sporting, which signed a new deal in November 2019.

Despite the release clause in its contract, London Sporting is ready to sell at much lower transfer rates, according to Portuguese Record.

It turned out that Sporting Lisbon did not sell the player for less than € 70 million (£ 60 million) for any fee.

Earlier this season Bruno Fernandez was linked with Manchester United before staying at Sporting Lisbon until the end.

North Londoners also need Tottenham to strengthen their midfield, and they are interested in him.

