The European champions and the recently crowned Liverpool have contacted three Brazilian Serie A players, three Fluminense players, ahead of the next transfer window on January 1, 2020.

According to HITC, Liverpool want to sign the Fluminense trio of Evanilson, Andre and Wallace.

Liverpool’s interest in Brazilian striker Evanilson was first revealed by Netblue earlier this month, and he has continued to earn a full-fledged debut for Fluminense against the Corinthians.

The Reds also want to sign Wallace, who has £ 26 million in his Fluminense contract.

In addition to the Brazilian striker Wallace, Liverpool also feature defender Andre.

Flummens is interested in making Liverpool player Allan’s loan deal stable, and the Reds would be happy to offer an exchange deal that included the three Brazilian players on their radar.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Liverpool have already signed a deal with Japanese international Takimi Minamino, who has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for his country.

On January 1, 2020, Tucson Minamino will join Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg, Austria, after the Reds paid him £ 7.25m in his contract.

