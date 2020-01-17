advertisement

Sporting CP head coach Silas said “exceptional” Bruno Fernandes is worth a lot more than what is reported in the face of growing ties to Manchester United.

Fernandes is reportedly on the verge of moving to the struggling Premier League giant United. A fee of the order of £ 51 million (€ 60 million) is being debated, although Sporting may have more to offer.

After confirming that Fernandes will face Portuguese rival Benfica on Friday, Silas greeted the captain of Sporting.

“He is an exceptional player, the best and most valuable in the league like he was last season,” Silas told reporters.

“I heard someone say that he is not worth the money you are talking about, and it is true he is worth much more.

“In addition to the attack, he also sacrifices himself for defense. Bruno is the best and the most valuable. If we have such a player, it is normal for everyone to want him.”

Fernandes, who was closely associated with United, Tottenham and Real Madrid during the previous transfer window, has scored 15 goals in all Sporting matches this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder scored 31 goals last season, including 20 in the Primeira Liga.

