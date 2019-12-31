advertisement

Manchester United have dropped their main transfer target for the January transfer window after missing out on Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Halland.

Austrian Bundesliga champion Red Bull Salzburg have agreed that the Norwegian international star will join the Germans on January 1.

Manchester United will move to other targets after missing out on Erling Halland, who has scored 28 goals in 22 games for the Reds Salzburg before the winter transfer window.

He has eight goals in the Champions League, and the 19-year-old is in second place with Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has 10 goals.

Manchester United’s other targets include Lyon striker Musa Dembele, Celtic star Odson Eduardo, Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niggs and Tottenham player Christian Eriksen.

Lyon striker Musa Dembele has now been a target for the Red Devils in the attacking section after being released from the city of Erling Haaland.

He has scored 10 goals for Lyon this season, making him the top scorer in the French Ligue 1.

He had previously been paid by the Scottish Premier League champions Celtic before leaving for Lyon the summer before joining Lyon.

