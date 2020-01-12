advertisement

Former English Premier League player Paul Merson has warned Chelsea to avoid Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zahai, like the plague, amid rumors that the Blues want the first Ivorian national team player of the month.

Paul Merson wrote about Chelsea and Wilfried Jaha in his column for the Daily Star.

According to him, Chelsea should avoid Jaha for two main reasons.

The first reason is his huge price, with Crystal Palace paying him £ 80million.

Former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder Paul Merson believes that Jahan is too expensive for a player who does not guarantee double goals in a single season.

He has scored 29 goals in the last four seasons at Crystal Palace.

His second reason is that the signing of Jaha will hinder the young winemakers in the club.

There are some interesting players at Chelsea, such as Kalum Hudson-Odey, Christian Pulisic and Mason Muth.

Tottenham Hotspur from North London is also interested in the Jaya, who recently changed his agent for the sole purpose of getting away from the Palace.

Piny Zahavi is a prominent Israeli agent and now represents the Crystal Palace star, who has shared long walks with longtime representative Will Saltuz.

