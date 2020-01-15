advertisement

39 minutes ago

Confirmation of the teams for this evening…

🎙 Queuing for the Reds tonight … # MUFC

– Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 15, 2020

Here’s how the wolves line up for tonight’s @EmiratesFACup game against @ManUtd. #MUNWOL

📋🐺 pic.twitter.com/K1EUUd07fe

– Wolves (@Wolves) January 15, 2020

45 minutes ago

There were only two shots on target in the 90 minutes when the parties met earlier this month.

I hope tonight’s game will be a more entertaining and better deal.

48 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to tonight’s live blog.

With United having no more chance of winning the Premier League, claiming an FA Cup triumph would be a much-needed boost, especially given all the pressure being put on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The two teams opted for relatively solid starting eleven, reflecting their desire to win the match, which is not always the case in cup competitions.

United are likely to be slightly favored at home, even though they haven’t won in their last five games against the Wolves, the last win against them in March 2012.

