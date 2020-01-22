advertisement

Hello and welcome to tonight’s live blog.

Only seven points separate Man United from fifth place and Burnley in 14th position, while Sean Dyche’s men have a chance to close this gap tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side received a new blow recently, when it was confirmed that key forward Marcus Rashford would be out for a substantial period.

Nevertheless, a victory tonight will help ease the feeling of gloom that has surrounded the club in recent days.

Chelsea were unable to draw a 10-player home draw last night against Arsenal, which means a win at United will see them close the gap between them and the Blues by three points as they try to ” obtain a coveted place in the Champions League.

Burnley has beaten United only once in the Premier League and has not won a game in its last 10 high profile games.

The Clarets weren’t in great shape, although they won a surprising victory against Leicester this weekend. Before this match, they had suffered four consecutive defeats in the league.

