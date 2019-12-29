advertisement

Aston Villa midfielder Jack You Gralish has admitted that Old Trafford is his favorite stadium, thereby enriching the transfer rumors linking him to the move of three-time European champions Manchester United.

Jack You Gralish talked about Old Trafford being his favorite stadium in an exclusive interview on Sky Sports.

Old Trafford tops the Premier League giants of Manchester United.

The Aston Villa skier and player are just 24 years old, but that hasn’t stopped him from playing a key role for his Midland club as he leads his club to the Premier League ransom.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Jack You Gralish also said that the goal against Manchester United is his favorite.

Earlier this month you were Old Gralish at Aston Villa during their Premier League visit to Old Trafford.

He scored the opening goal of the game as both teams shared four goal thrills.

Greer Gralish was Aston Villa’s Player of the Year, as at the end of his last campaign he helped secure his youth club to return to the Premier League.

It is said that the English midfielder is ready to invite Aston Villa to the England squad.

