According to Trabzonspor president Ahmet Aglaoglu, Premier League leaders Liverpool have submitted a request to sign striker Ugurkan Kakir for their first choice strike.

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurka Zakir became the club’s first choice last summer, shortly after former first-choice Onur Kivrak retired.

His quality has attracted the interest of such a big club as the Champions League champions Liverpool, who also have a good lead at the peak of England’s top flight.

Ugurkan Kakir has made 20 appearances for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League this season, and he already has his assistant.

The 23-year-old has already made his full debut for Turkey in the international friendly against Greece in the 2019 European Championship in May 2019.

He played the whole game as Turkey beat Greece 2-1.

Zakir is expected to play for Turkey in the 2020 European Championships later this year.

He is valued at £ 15million, though his club president has not said the amount Liverpool has offered for his services.

Ugurcan Kakir could be a long-term replacement for Adrian as the Reds’ second-choice goalkeeper, who is behind Brazilian international forward Alison Becker.

Spanish striker Adrian has 18 months left on his two-year deal last summer when he joined Liverpool through a free transfer.

