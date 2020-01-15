advertisement

MANCHESTER, England – Manchester United has given up a planned mid-season training camp in the Middle East due to high tensions in the region, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday.

“If there’s one thing that worries me, it’s not on the soccer field,” said Solskjaer. “There are other things that worry me more.

“We looked at the Middle East, but it definitely won’t happen.”

Last week, Iran launched missile attacks on two military bases in Iraq that house US troops. The missiles were retaliated after an American drone attack that killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s powerful Quds Force.

In another incident, a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down when it left Tehran by the Iranian military and killed all 176 people on board. Iran said the jetliner crashed “unintentionally” and was responsible for human error.

Man United, one of the most famous football teams in the world, has been a frequent visitor to the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai in recent years, and the squad wanted to take advantage of the upcoming and newly introduced winter break in the English Premier League for another warm weather camp.

Solskjaer announced that he would give his players a break during the break after United’s home game against Wolverhampton on February 1 in the league.

“I don’t know where they are all scattered, but we’re staying in Europe,” said Solskjaer.

Solskjaer sees the mid-season break after an intense game play as crucial for his players.

With United still playing on four fronts, the third round of the FA Cup against the Wolves at Old Trafford on Wednesday is the team’s 15th game in 49 days, and the number will reach 19 in 66 days if they start meet again from February.

“I think the mid-season break is very, very important for everyone,” he said. “We have five or six games by now, we just have to stay tuned until then, get the performance and the result

