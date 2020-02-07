advertisement

Manchester United reported The Sun to the UK press office on Friday, claiming the tabloid was already aware of an attack on the home of the club’s vice president, Ed Woodward.

The Cheshire police opened an investigation after a torch was thrown over the gate to Woodward’s house on January 28 and a red painted spray was posted on a gate post and did not report it to the police.

“The club believes the Sun newspaper was informed in advance of the planned attack, which involved criminal damage and intimidation, and that the journalist was present when it happened,” United said in a statement.

advertisement

“The quality of the pictures that accompany the story shows that a photographer was also present. The journalist not only failed to fulfill the basic duty of a responsible member of society to report an impending crime and avert possible dangers and criminal damage, but also encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators by his presence. “

The sun declined to comment when contacted by AFP. The attack on Woodward’s house was an escalation of the growing discontent of the United fan base with his leadership of the club and ownership of the Glazer family. United is seventh in the Premier League, 38 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The club’s complaint was filed with the Independent Press Standards Organization, the UK’s largest independent regulator for the newspaper and magazine industry. Penalties for serious violations of standards can result in a fine of up to £ 1 million ($ 1.3 million).

advertisement