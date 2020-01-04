advertisement

Recall that Manchester United have been following Dejan Kulusevski for some time, and recent reports in the media will make fans smile.

Famous journalist Nicolo Shira has reported that Manchester United want to sign a Swedish international during the January transfer window.

In addition, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Manchester United have been negotiating to sign a sweatshirt player who has a release clause of 40 million euros.

And FC Inter News have just reported that Liverpool and Bavaria are competing for Kulusevski in the summer, but Manchester United are confident in their quality and they have decided to offer € 10 million.

The exclusive report, which also mentions Milan, is the lead conductor, and Nerlazurri by Old Trafford.

Manchester United are ready to pay 30 million euros to sign the attacking midfielder, who is considered low for Atalant.

The midfielder is currently on loan, and Tutto Sport insists Atalanta want another 45m euros to release their estimated assets.

Last season, Dejan Kulusevski has played in 17 matches and has contributed 18 goals for his club. This season he has shown an excellent image and character for Parma.

In 16 league games, Dejan Kulusevski has directly contributed 10 goals.

