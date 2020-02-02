advertisement

Manchester United 0 Wolves 0

Bruno Fernandes was unable to inspire Manchester United to win a promising debut when the Premier League clash with the wolves ended goalless and without much-discussed Old Trafford protest.

For Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team, this was an up and down week whose Carabao Cup win – but final exit – in Manchester City lay between fans attacking Ed Woodward’s house and some much-needed transfer deals.

The deputy chairman was absent on Saturday night when a planned protest against Glazer failed in the 68th minute and United and Wolves fought a 0-0 tie.

Hardly anyone left Old Trafford during the strike, and there was nowhere near the same amount of vitriol that has been heard in recent games. Instead, the fans seemed to be focusing on the past and the present.

Bobby Charlton was among the participants when the club remembered the victims of the 1958 Munich air disaster before a game in which Fernandes was most dangerous.

The 25-year-old, who came to Lisbon from Sporting Lisbon with a lot of fuss on Thursday, was not overwhelmed by his new surroundings and had chances to fire United to victory.

Wolves were also a threat and Adama Traore was a handful, but neither team made a breakthrough as the Solskjær men again failed to benefit from a Chelsea slip.

Substitute Diogo Dalot ended a match that began with a massive roar for Fernandes and respect for the Busby Babes ahead of the 62nd anniversary of the Munich catastrophe on February 6th.

The wolves started better and Andreas Pereira’s goal was the best the hosts could muster early.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men proved to be a threat and David De Gea clawed a header from Matt Doherty before Victor Lindelof’s decisive intervention prevented Raul Jimenez from groping home.

Fernandes saw United’s best hope in unlocking the backline of the visitors, as well as the greatest threat to the goal.

Wolves’ fans made loud and unfavorable comparisons to Ruben Neves when the United newcomer shot his first shot off in the 33rd minute before forcing Sporting’s former teammate, Rui Patricio, to parade after hitting one Luke Shaw’s cut hit with a strong shot.

Traore sent a crackling blow at the other end, ending the first half in pain after injuring his shoulder when Harry Maguire dragged him to the deck.

The wolf pilot got the green light to go on and reappeared for the second half, which was only eight minutes old, when Diogo Jota did an excellent run, shot around Lindelof and passed Maguire to lose his balance in front of him ,

Fernandes, who had just received his first United card for defeating Jimenez, saw a free kick from Patricio, which was relieved when Juan Mata hit the edge of the box shortly after spinning.

The goalkeeper of the wolves parried a long-range shot from Fernandes when there was time in the 68th minute when, despite the much-discussed protest, only a few places seemed to be empty.

A few moments later, however, there might have been exits if De Gea hadn’t been careful to tip Jimenez’s blow from an acute angle after Traore’s attack in the middle.

Pereira struggled before being replaced by Mason Greenwood, whose long-range shot almost led to a breakthrough. Willy Boly and Conor Coady met the hopeful performance – but Patricio was just able to save.

Daniel Podence came off the bench for his debut and Doherty was thwarted on the near post when wolves crowded late, while Dalot was excruciatingly close to catching a winner deep in the extra time as he went far ahead.

