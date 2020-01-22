advertisement

Man United will be denied top scorer Marcus Rashford for at least two months. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Leicester City vs West Ham United

King Power Stadium, Leicestershire

Wednesday 22-01-2020 at 10:30 p.m.

Ref: David Coote

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is about to return after three games with a knee injury and could be part of the team of the day. Hamza Choudhury and Ben Chilwell are expected to appear after being sidelined against Burnley.

West Ham forward Felipe Anderson has been sacked for a month with a back injury, while Andriy Yarmolenko will not be available until mid-February. Michail Antonio is about to miss a fifth game with a thigh problem.

Leicester have lost only one of their last 10 Premier League games to West Ham (W5, D4), a 2-0 home defeat in May 2018. West Ham have won only twice in 10 games Premier League away (D4, L4).

Leicester’s four losses in six Premier League games are just one less than in their first 27 league games under Brendan Rodgers. The loss to Southampton was the second straight at home, having lost only once at King Power Stadium in the last 15 league games. The Foxes have conceded 12 goals in their last six Premier League games, one more than in their first 17 games. Brendan Rodgers could lose three league games in a row for the first time since November 2014 with Liverpool. The Foxes conceded only one corner goal, the best record of any Premier League team, with Liverpool. The total of eight Leicester laundries is only improved by nine from Liverpool. Ricardo Pereira is the best Premier League tackle in 2019-20, winning 96 of his challenges. Teammate Wilfred Ndidi is second on 82. Leicester’s last nine goals have been scored by nine different players.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Wednesday 22-01-2020 at 10:30 p.m.

Ref: Chris Kavanagh

Norwich are looking to avoid defeats at home and away by Spurs for the second time only in a Premier League season, which they did in 2012-13. The Canaries have won the Premier League twice in 1993 and 2012.

The Spurs are winless in four league games, having won five of their first seven games with Jose Mourinho. Tottenham has 31 points, 20 less than at this stage last season. They are guaranteed to have less than 41 points after 24 games for the first time since 2008-09. They have failed to score in the league since the 2-2 draw in Norwich on December 28. They could tie their Premier League club record of four consecutive games without scoring. The Spurs have won only one of the last eight league games in which Harry Kane has not played, and have scored only four goals in 104 shots in those games.

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has recovered from a hip injury he suffered on New Years Day. However, they remain without Ben Davies, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko.

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey is suspended after his expulsion from Bournemouth. Emiliano Buendia was sacked with a muscle problem and joined Timm Klose, Mario Vrancic and Ralf Fahrmann on the sidelines.

Man United vs Burnley

Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday 22-01-2020 at 11.15 p.m.

Ref: Jonathan Moss

Manchester United are aiming to double the league against Burnley for the first time since 1976, after a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor last month. Burnley has been winless in 15 high profile games since a 5-2 victory in September 1962 (D7, L8). The Clarets have built on their last three league visits to Old Trafford, throwing a two-goal lead over the past two seasons. Burnley was victorious in the first Premier League encounter, but has since not won any 10 (D4, L6).

Manchester United top scorer Marcus Rashford should be out for at least two months with a stress fracture in the back. Defender Victor Lindelof is in doubt because of the disease, Eric Bailly or Phil Jones being alternate.

Burnley has no new injury issues for the trip to Old Trafford, Johann Berg Gudmundsson approaching fitness after a thigh problem. Ashley Barnes has undergone hernia surgery and risks up to a month.

Manchester United have won three and lost three of their last six league games. United’s total 34 points are their lowest after 23 games in a top flight season since 1989-90. However, the Red Devils have suffered only one defeat at home in the Premier League this season, 2-1 against Crystal Palace on August 24. They can score four goals in three consecutive league games for the first time since November 1997. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed permanent coach in March 2019, United has lost 11 of 31 league games (W11, D9), while their total of 42 points places them eighth in the division. They have received nine penalties this season, four more than any other Premier League team. However, United missed four of these penalties. Anthony Martial scored in his three Premier League games against Burnley. Marcus Rashford has missed just 15 of the 148 United league games since his debut.

Tuesday results

-Aston Villa 2-1 Watford

-Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton

-Everton 2-2 Newcastle United

-Sheffield United 0-1 Man City

-Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton

-Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Thursday meeting

Wolves vs Liverpool at 11 p.m.

