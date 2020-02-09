advertisement

A man was taken to hospital following a chemical incident in a house in Glenrothes.

Harmful gases were released when two cleaning products, including a bleach, were mixed.

Specialized firefighters wearing combinations of hazardous materials were recruited to deal with the Bilsland Path drama on Saturday evening.

Several emergency services vehicles descended on the residential street in the Rimbleton region when the alarm was triggered at around 6 p.m.

It is understood that the man was examined by medical staff at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and then released.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said, “We were called at 6:01 p.m. on Saturday to Bilsland Path in Glenrothes.

“It seems that two cleaning chemicals were combined and released some kind of gas.

“A man was taken to the hospital.

“We had two planes there with the Edinburgh hazardous materials team.”

