A man was seriously injured in an accident involving two cars on the A6 in Harbrorough.

Emergency services were called today at 7:25 a.m. to report a collision involving a blue Hyundai coupe and a silver Nissan Note.

The driver of the Hyundai, a man in his sixties, was rescued from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to the University Hospital in Coventry, Warwickshire, with serious injuries.

Leicestershire police closed the A6 between Kettering Road and A4303 Rockingham Road while investigations were under way.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins is now calling everyone with information to share.

“Investigations are underway to establish all the circumstances and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact them,” he said.

“Were you in the region at the time of the collision? Did you witness the incident or see one of the vehicles driving before the collision?

“If you have images of dashboard cameras from the region at the time, we also invite you to check this out and get in touch with us.”

The road was reopened from 2 p.m. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Anyone with information should call the police at 101.

