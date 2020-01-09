advertisement

MILWAUKEE – One of two Milwaukee children who were shot by a man for throwing a snowball on his car said he didn’t expect the driver to return the favor.

“I haven’t thought about it twice,” 13-year-old Nicholas Johnson said on Wednesday to “CBS This Morning.” Johnson said he had not seen the driver respond to the snowball in his vehicle on Saturday night. “He just got out of the car and started shooting.”

Johnson was shot in the arm and a 12-year-old girl who was with him was also wounded. Both are said to survive. They were among a group of children throwing snowballs at passing cars in a quarter on the north side of Milwaukee.

Investigators said they were looking for a white Toyota driver, but they didn’t arrest anyone.

The police did not immediately respond to a phone message and email requesting updates to the case. The 12-year-old girl was not identified.

Johnson’s mother, Kimberly Yancey, told CBS that the driver should have handled the situation differently.

“He got out and started shooting at her instead of saying,” Why are you throwing a snowball at my car? “He did not say anything.”

