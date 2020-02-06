advertisement

A man who was doused in the face of an “unknown substance” in the city this week is a leading specialist in the fight against terrorism.

Noor Dahri is the executive director of Islamic Theology of Counter-Terrorism (ITCT), a UK-based group that was founded in Leicester.

The 50-year-old woman was born in Pakistan and after arriving in the UK studied forensics and criminal psychology at Oxford.

Mr. Dahri also studied counter-terrorism at the University of Maryland in the United States.

In addition to being and author and expert in the fight against terrorism, he is a driving instructor, whom he started three years ago to feed his family.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, Mr. Dahri was attacked by what he said were two masked men as he got out of his car to welcome a new apprentice driver in the Barfoot Road area, between Wigston and Aylestone .

An “unknown substance” was thrown on his face, which he said temporarily blinded him.

He was also kicked and punched before his attackers damaged his car.

“I thought my sight was gone”

“I only saw one man but I saw the other after I ran across the road,” he told LeicestershireLive.

It took “a few hours” to remove the chemicals from his eyes, he said, adding, “I couldn’t see, it was a very intense burn, very intense pain.

“I thought my sight was gone, I couldn’t see for about five or six hours.”

Mr. Dahri had to rinse his eyes and was hospitalized overnight before being released.

Leicestershire police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released on investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, but the “unknown substance” is not believed to be acid-based, police said.

Dahri told LeicestershireLive that he did not know if the attack was related to his counterterrorism work.

But in an article on social media, he said: “It was most likely (a) planned and targeted attack.

“They will never shut my voice against terrorism and anti-Semitism.

“I will fight this (war) until my last drop of blood. They will lose.”

Mr. Dahri is no stranger to the world of violence.

Before moving to Leicester, he received numerous death threats while working for the British transport police in London and denouncing Islamist terrorism.

The former police officer, who arrived in the UK from Pakistan 20 years ago, said that speaking out against terrorism was something that needed to be done.

He said that before joining the police, he was in a “bubble”, ignoring the world of terror. But after joining the police and becoming aware of the terrorist attacks and potential attacks, he was shocked.

“So I thought, ‘A very small amount of Muslims will talk about this,'” he said.

“So I started to think that I should go out and put my voice against the terrorist ideology.”

Since then, Mr. Dahri has received a lifetime award from the House of Lords. He has also spoken at conferences such as the conference of the International Institute to Combat Terrorism in Israel.

Mr. Dahri speaking at the Internationa Institution for Counter Terrorism.

He has encountered many infamous terrorist-related figures in his life, two of them being Anjem Choudary and Jihadi John 2, whom he claimed to be his neighbor.

These are the types of characters that Mr. Dahri said he was trying to persuade to lead a “peaceful” life without terror.

“Someone has to challenge these ideologies if we are to see change,” he said.

“Someone should speak out against him instead of just sitting in a bubble.

“I came here 20 years ago, but when I see this country, it is like my mother, and if I am not sincere towards this country, how can I be sincere with someone else.

“So I have to reimburse this country.

“I say to people,” You have to be British first, and then you have to be the person you want to be. “

A fundraising page has been set up to assist Mr. Dahri, who is without a car because he was damaged in the attack and is therefore temporarily employed.

