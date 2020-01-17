advertisement

Linton Magume was 17 years old when he left Zimbabwe after rebelling against the government.

Faced with persecution, he moved to the United Kingdom to seek asylum and found his place in Leicester where he finally settled.

However, he arrived without qualifications and was unable to work while he applied for asylum. To fill his days, he became passionate about food after watching cooking shows on television and decided to try some recipes.

Linton has volunteered with various charities and projects in the city to stay proactive and share his hobby with others.

He became the chef at Global Kitchen, a collaborative project led by Art Reach Leicester and Soft Touch Arts that brings refugees and asylum seekers to the city through food.

With the help of these charities and his passion for cooking, now at 37, Linton celebrates almost 6 months in his first job as a chef.

The Global Kitchen project provided a safe space for refugees and asylum seekers from Leicester to make friends and share their stories.

“I have always been the family rebel,” he said.

“I did not agree with the Zimbabwean government and my two parents worked for them.”

As a teenager, he was arrested for demonstrating against the Zimbabwean authorities and soon after left the country.

He found himself surfing the couch before seeking asylum in Leicester where he was supported by the Leicester charity, City of Sanctuary.

“I always wanted to be a chef.

“When I had nothing to do, I watched cooking shows like the one with Gordon Ramsey and I started trying recipes when I had the chance,” he said.

The amateur cook’s practice started to pay off when he started volunteering at Soft Touch Arts – a charity that aims to change the lives of disadvantaged youth through creativity.

“When I started there for whatever reason, it was just amazing,” he said.

“The conversation and connecting with people is the best part”

When Global Kitchen was launched, it was a free ad hoc catering club that invited asylum seekers and refugees to share a meal together and watch Linton’s protests.

Linton said, “To be honest, I would never speak to anyone on the street, but in the kitchen, I met so many different people.

“It’s not just about cooking – we talk to each other and learn about each other’s cultures and backgrounds.

“The conversation and the connection with people is the best part.”

Linton became an instrumental part of Global Kitchen, which gave him creative space to explore his passion and led to his work.

After a long wait of almost 20 years, he was granted refugee status in 2019, allowing him to work.

Linton, 37, discovered her passion for cooking by watching cooking programs on television.

At the age of 37, he got his first job as a chef at Revolution, a bar in Leicester city center and was praised as one of the best kitchen staff during their Christmas party. .

“Now I can go on vacation, I have a bank card and I can go out of town – but I still don’t forget where I come from,” he said.

The chef continued to lead the sessions of Global Kitchen.

“The last time we were 28 around this table, at least 15 different languages ​​were spoken,” he said.

But now, due to lack of funding, the organizers do not know when the next session will take place and have launched a crowdfunding page in the hope of making it regular.

Nicola Middler, an art producer Reach Leicester and Christina Wigmore of Soft Touch Arts are the women behind the original idea.

“We were thinking of ways to bring people together and we were just going back to food,” said Nicola.

Nicola is the producer of the Journeys Festival which takes place in Leicester in the summer where refugees come together to celebrate different cultures through art and creativity.

“We are trying to dispel misconceptions about refugees and asylum seekers.

“People love to cook and share food – I think it’s the same for all countries and cultures,” she said.

Initially, Nicola and Christina invited guests into the kitchen to attend cooking demonstrations, but found that people wanted to “get stuck.”

“We have had people sitting together who probably never would have met and food on the same plates as usual,” said Nicola.

After such a positive response to the project, the organizers want to ensure that Global Kitchen continues on a fortnightly basis and even hopes to publish a cookbook.

“It’s a really simple but fantastic project – it takes down some of these obstacles,” said Christina.

The pair hope to raise £ 7,788 by February 3, which will cover project management costs this year.

To support this project, you can make a donation by clicking here.

