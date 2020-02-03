advertisement

Sudesh Amman, the man who was shot by the police in a terrorist attack in south London, was arrested for promoting violent Islamist material and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

The 20-year-old Amman was described by the British police as an attacker who stabbed two people before he was shot by armed officers who had monitored him.

He pleaded guilty to possession of terrorist documents and the distribution of terrorist publications in November 2018 and was sentenced to more than three years in prison the following month.

He was 17 and lived at home with his mother and younger siblings when he first committed terrorist offenses, according to the authorities. The police became aware of his activities in April 2018 and he was arrested a month later by armed officials on a street in north London.

When the officers checked his computer and phone, they found that, according to the police, he had downloaded explosives and terrorist material.

News showed that he had spoken to his family, friends, and girlfriend about his extreme views and desire to launch an attack that often focused on using a knife, the police said.

In December 2017, Amman published a picture of the IS terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed during a US raid in Syria in October, and said in a message to his brother: “The Islamic State is here to stay.”

He also described Yazidi women as slaves and said the Koran allowed them to be raped, and in another message encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

The police said he shared an online al-Qaida magazine with his family, and while discussing school with a sibling, he wrote that he “would rather blow up”.

By Michael Holden

