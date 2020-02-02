advertisement

Police shot a man on a busy street in South London on Sunday after three people were seriously injured in an stabbing attack that the police classified as terrorist.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Lucy D’Orsi, deputy commissioner of the city police said: “On Sunday, February 2nd, around 2:00 p.m., two people were stabbed in Streatham High Road in Lambeth.”

She said a third person in the residential area south of the Thames also suffered minor injuries “caused by glass after the police weapon was dropped”.

She confirmed that the suspect was wearing a prankster.

“Three victims were taken to hospitals in south London. A man is treated as life threatening, a woman has no life threatening injuries and another woman has minor injuries.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their relatives at this time.

#Accident In #Streatham, a man was shot by armed officers. At this stage, it is believed that a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being checked; The incident was classified as terrorist. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates

We can confirm that the man who was shot by the police on #Streatham High Road around 2 p.m. today was declared dead

We believe there are two injured victims. We are waiting for updates on their terms.

The scene was completely included.

We will provide further information if this is possible.

“The situation was contained and officials from the Met command to fight terrorism are now leading an investigation into the incident. The incident was quickly declared a terrorist incident and we believe that it is an Islamist incident.”

The police said the location of the incident was now fully narrowed down.

A security source reported that Reuters police are still investigating whether he has been monitored by security services.

Sky News quoted Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, as a witness to the shootout outside a shop.

“I was just crossing the street when I saw that a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest was being chased by a supposedly undercover police officer – as if in plain clothes,” said Bulhan.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember exactly. “

A woman reacts when police officers interview people near the place where a man was shot by the armed police in London. Photo: Hollie Adams / Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: “Thank you to all emergency services who responded to the Streatham incident, which the police have now classified as terrorist.”

Union leader Jeremy Corbyn thanked those who looked into the incident. “My thoughts are directed to the injured and affected in Streatham,” he tweeted. “I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their commitment and quick response.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement after the incident on Sunday: “Terrorists are trying to divide us and destroy our way of life – we will never make them successful here in London.” – PA / Reuters

