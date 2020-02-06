advertisement

A Derby man was shocked when a district judge asked him why he shouldn’t send him to jail after failing to provide the police with a breath sample.

Anthony Leach was arrested by police after receiving information that he had been drinking in a Shelton Lock pub.

The South Derbyshire District Court learned how he refused to be tested for alcohol at the roadside and at the police station.

He told the police that he was unable to provide a sample because he had asthma and a lung infection.

The 42-year-old was appalled when district judge Jonathan Taaffe asked him to give a reason why he shouldn’t send him to jail for the offense.

In the end, the judge slapped the motorist with a curfew and a driving ban.

Prosecutor Peter Bettany told the court that Leach was arrested on September 30 at 8 p.m.

He said: “Police are watching a car seen leaving a pub at Shelton Lock. It has been reported that (the accused) has been drinking for 16 hours. He was arrested and asked to provide a sample of breath.

“He did not want to do this and further refused to provide a sample. He was described as obnoxious. He told the police that he was asthmatic and unable to breathe.

“The case was entered for trial on December 6, but was adjourned. In the meantime, the accused had written a letter to the court with a guilty plea. He was sorry but wrote that the police had not managed to get his doctor or lawyer. “

Leach did not have a defense lawyer in court and was asked to speak directly to the judge.

District judge Taaffe asked him to give him a reason why he shouldn’t imprison him.

Leach told the judge that he did not think this offense concerned police custody, telling him that he was an independent father.

He said, “The reason the case was adjourned before was because I was going to see a doctor because I had asthma and a lung infection. I’m on a steroid inhaler.

“The limits on alcohol consumption should be zero. I am a self-employed construction worker.

“I did not know that I could be sent to prison. I am a father, I have my own property. I live with my wife and children and I work from 6 am to 6 pm, I am back at 6 am from evening. “

The judge had little sympathy for Leach who had declared in court that he had already failed to supply in 2012 and that he had been convicted for excessive driving since 2002.

The judge said, “You have pleaded guilty to failing to provide because there is no reasonable excuse for not providing.

“This is a serious matter. It is reported that you have been in a public house for 16 hours. You have already been convicted of similar cases.

“I’m going to disqualify you from driving and I’m not ready to offer you the drunk driving rehabilitation course because of your previous record.”

Leach, of Chellaston Road, Derby, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis – vehicle operator.

He received a 12-week curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and was prohibited from driving for four years.

He was then ordered to pay £ 200 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 90.

