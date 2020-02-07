advertisement

A 68-year-old man was seriously injured in a road accident between Cupar and Dairsie.

He was injured when a van and a car collided on the A91 at 11:50 a.m. Friday.

The man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, the injuries were serious but not fatal, police said.

An investigation into the smash was opened, the road closed during the scene investigation.

The firefighters rushed into the collision with the police and paramedics and used cutting equipment to free a victim from one of the vehicles.

Motorists have been advised to find an alternate route until the road reopens.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are present following a serious road accident on the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie between a van and a car.

“A 68-year-old man was transported to Ninewells hospital with serious injuries.

“The road is closed and detours are in place.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two teams were present.

Posted by Fife Police Division on Friday February 7, 2020

