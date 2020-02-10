advertisement

A man was seriously injured after a group of men broke into his home and attacked him over the weekend.

Police treat the investigation into the Woodgate neighborhood of the city as a burglary.

The victim, who is in his 50s and was seriously injured, was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police were called to the scene on Dunton Street near Woodgate, a section of the A50, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police and paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service found the seriously injured man inside.

It has been reported that a group of men entered and assaulted him before leaving.

They were then involved in a fight with another group of men on Dunton Street and near Woodgate, near its junction with Bassett Street.

The men who entered the house then left the area in a car.

No arrests have been made so far.

Detective Constable Jo Turnbull, the investigating officer, said, “I would like to speak to anyone who was in Dunton Street or Bassett Street on Saturday evening and saw what had happened.

“The two streets start from Woodgate – which is part of the A50 – which is a main road into and out of the city center. You’re traveling? Have you seen a fight going on? In particular, I would like to speak to everyone who has a dashcam installed in their vehicle.

“Any information you have on this incident could assist me in my investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

