A former youth rugby player who attacked a transgender escort in her home was sentenced to a suspended sentence.

Ben O’Reilly (21), a former employee of The Old Mill, Ratoath, Co Meath, now lives in Village Green, Kilucan, Co Westmeath on May 20, 2017.

On the third day of the December 2019 trial at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, a jury of ten women and two men sentenced O’Reilly to physical assault against Ms. de Freitas and cleared him of the robbery charge. He has no previous beliefs.

Judge Elma Sheahan, who was sentenced on Monday, said that after a dispute over the payment of an escort’s services, O’Reilly hit and further injured the victim by placing his hands around her neck. She said the case was aggravated by the seriousness of the crime.

Suspended from the rugby club

Judge Sheahan said O’Reilly had lost the support of his mother, brothers and friends and was suspended from his rugby club. She said other mitigating factors were his previous good character, his youth at the time, and his acceptance of the jury’s verdict.

She noted that if O’Reilly was imprisoned, she would lose her role in the British armed forces.

Judge Sheahan sentenced O’Reilly to two years’ imprisonment, but suspended the sentence entirely on condition that he paid Ms. de Freitas compensation of € 10,000 within 12 months.

At a previous trial, Garda Brian O’Carroll told Ronan Prendergast BL that the woman worked as an escort and that she first met the defendant through an app called Grindr.

Gda O’Carroll said O’Reilly went to her address on the date in question and agreed to pay € 500. He handed over € 150 and Ms. de Freitas said she would ask him to go to the bank to get the rest.

After dealing with “intimacy”, O’Reilly asked for his money back and slapped Ms. de Freitas in the face. He jumped on top of her, hit her further, and began to press her neck. He stopped after she kicked him in the groin.

Frau de Freitas gave him € 150 and he left her address and his phone. Gardaí identified him as a suspect on his phone.

In an interview with gardaí, O’Reilly said that because he had done something like this before he thought he could get through, he was not paying. He admitted that he hit the victim, but claimed that she had become aggressive and took money out of his wallet

Another woman

Ms de Freitas said in her impact assessment, read out in court, that it was important to report because she did not want him to do it to another woman. She said that she could not work for some time and had to work to support her family.

Emmet Nolan BL, who defended himself, said his client contested the case for self-defense reasons. He said his client accepted the jury’s verdict.

Mr. Nolan said O’Reilly was banned four times for the Leinster U18 and U19 and played rugby for the Connacht U20. He said his client had previously worked as a rugby coach for Florida State University.

He said O’Reilly had registered for training in the British Army and would be automatically released if he was sentenced to prison.

