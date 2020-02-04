advertisement

A disgruntled owner who felt cheated by compensation after a tree fell on the door of his garden has a new argument with the authorities.

Employees of the Leicestershire County Council want to go up to Brian Rich’s land to cut down another tree, but he refuses them access and is now threatened with legal action.

advertisement

In the summer, a group of trees on public land next to Mr. Rich’s home in Gynsill Close, Anstey, were at risk of being knocked down and the county council has reserved them for felling for the next three months.

Two days before the end of the three-month deadline – and without any sign of work in progress – one of the trees collapsed on the 71-year-old courtyard during a storm, breaking its door.

Because there were still two days left, counsel said that he owed Mr. Rich no compensation. He wanted £ 300 to replace the door.

When LeicestershireLive approached the county council, a spokesperson said, “Unfortunately, our policy is not to pay compensation in cases like this.”

Since then, the other trees that threatened the land have fallen without causing damage, but there is another tree that the county council still wants to remove.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

In early December, about four months after the first row, council visited Mr. Rich to ask permission to bring his vehicle onto his property.

Mr. Rich, who is a market trader, told them they could forget about it.

“I said it was simple – I don’t want you on my land,” he said.

“I have had so many problems with them before and this is private land.”

He claims that the tree the council wants to cut does not pose a threat to his land and that they have plenty of space on public land to cut it down.

He said, “They say they can’t put their eight-ton truck on the side of the road over there. But I certainly do not want it on my earth, I sink into the ground.

“They came back twice and I told them the same thing. I said, “I’m not giving you access – you’re not coming to my land”. “

Now Brian has received a letter from Hall County threatening legal action if he does not leave them on his property.

He said: “It is said that the Leicestershire County Council requires access and that this is the only possible way to get the job done.

“They are talking about legal action now, but I don’t think they would waste that money.

“I spoke to a lawyer and the people at Citizen’s Advice at the Beaumont Leys library.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

A spokesman for the Leicestershire County Council confirmed that the council planned to use “statutory powers” to gain access to Brian’s land.

He said, “We inspected trees near Mr. Rich’s property last year and identified one that needs to be removed because it poses a risk.

“The only way to remove it safely is to do work on Mr. Rich’s property, but we were not allowed to enter his property.

“We will continue to work with Mr. Rich to find a solution. When we cannot obtain permission, we may have to use available legal powers to enter land without consent, but we hope it will not be necessary.

“Anyone concerned about the safety of trees on public roads can contact us on 0116 305 0001.”

.

advertisement