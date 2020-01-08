advertisement

In the quest to make robots more human, the Holy Grail has always been a human-like machine that is as far as possible indistinguishable from real. It is a high bar to erase and we are clearly not there yet, but a Samsung-supported start-up called Neon wants to impress with a cast of unreal virtual people that he brought to CES 2020.

In still images the fake people look reasonably legitimate, but as more and more people get the chance to communicate with the two-dimensional digital boys and girls, it becomes increasingly clear that these are not the digital hominids that someone is looking for.

Eyes demos from the BBC, the Verge and various others reveal that the virtual people are, well, quite boring.

advertisement

The promise here is that virtual people can communicate with a person in the same way as a real person. That means responding to various inputs, including speech and movement. The reality is, at least in this phase of Neon’s development, that the life-sized avatars work more like collections of short video clips that are triggered based on whatever algorithm the show performs.

So if, for example, you ask the virtual person to pose for a selfie, the 2D avatar can get a pose, but that specific interaction ends there. The avatar returns to the default status and waits for another entry that it recognizes so that it can perform any desired action.

This clip from CNET at CES is really a great example of how far the technology does not reach its ultimate promise:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODucR4xum_4 [/ embed]

This is a big disappointment, especially when Neon has placed these avatars as artificial people, while in reality they are little more than oversized video clips that are sewn together. Can we ever come to a point where a 2D person could act on a display and respond in a way that a real person could? Of course it is achievable, but it certainly isn’t.

. [TagsToTranslate] ai

advertisement